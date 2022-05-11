Truck and trailer topple, two injured; part of US 68 closed

A semi-truck and flatbed trailer overturned and made quite a mess Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 68 at Hoskins Road in Clinton County.

Officials had to shut down parts of U.S. 68, and it remained that way as of 3 p.m.

Wilmington Fire Department Chief Andy Mason told the News Journal that two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The trailer appeared to be hauling two rolls of steel.

The Port William Fire Department assisted at the scene, he said, adding that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Photos by John Hamilton | News Journal

