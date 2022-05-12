HCSO: Officer fired at dog turned loose on him

HILLSBORO — Two Hillsboro men are facing a multitude of charges after one of them allegedly turned a “pit bull-like” dog loose on a sheriff’s deputy who was investigating the report of a domestic incident Tuesday.

Highland County Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton said an officer was responding to a call of a domestic incident between a mother and son at 5:33 p.m. and that when the deputy arrived at the 10844 Candy Cane Lane residence in the Rocky Fork Lake area, someone turned a pit bull-like dog on the officer.

The officer fired two shots at the dog, Stratton said, and the dog took off. He said that the officer did not know whether or not the shots hit the dog because it took off immediately. The Highland County dog warden was called in to look for the animal. Stratton said Wednesday afternoon that the dog still had not been located.

At least two life squads responded to the scene to check the victim, the suspect and the officer, Stratton said. He said the officer fell after being charged by the dog and suffered a few scratches, but no one was transported from the scene by the life squads.

However, two suspects — Larry D. Parsley III, 18, who lives at the residence where the incident took place, and David Cline, 56, of Hillsboro — were transported to the Highland County Justice Center where they both face a long list of charges.

Parsley faces fourth-degree felony charges of assault, domestic violence and resisting arresting arrest, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging, obstructing official business, failure to obey, and four counts of disorderly conduct.

Parsley was arraigned Wednesday in Hillsboro Municipal Court where is bond was set at $15,000. A pretrial was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 17.

Cline faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, failure to obey and disorderly conduct. He was released on an own recognizance bond after entering a plea of not guilty. He has a pretrial set for 9 a.m. June 9.

Deputy responding to domestic incident