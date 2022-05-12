State: New jobless claims up last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 7,021 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 766 more than the previous week. Approximately 2,506 of those have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Ohioans filed 33,372 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,778 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed from May 1-7 was 40,393.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in March was 4.1%. The national unemployment rate in March was 3.6%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in March was 61.7%. The national labor force participation rate in March was 62.4%.

The latest figures reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_ohio-graphic-1.jpg The latest figures reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS