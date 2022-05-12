Habitat for Humanity golf outing set for Aug. 19

Clinton County Habitat for Humanity will be having its traditional golf outing again this year.

The 26th annual golf outing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19 at the Majestic Springs Golf Club on Todd’s Fork Road in Clinton County. A luncheon starts at 11 a.m., with tee-off at noon.

Prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the lowest scores, and the team with the highest score. Please register by Aug. 5.

A Habitat spokesperson said the fund-raising outing is critical to the group’s charitable efforts to build affordable, energy-efficient homes in Clinton County. Building costs have challenged the Habitat construction crew as they strive to serve their mission to build homes that low-income families can afford to pay for.

“The golf outing is a fun way for golfers to have a great day and contribute to a local organization that ensures new homeowners the opportunity to live in a simple, reliable home and contribute back to society as taxpaying owners,” stated a news release.

Clinton County Habitat for Humanity is finishing a home on Clinton Street in Wilmington, and preparing to break ground on its 45th home on Michigan Avenue in Wilmington.

There are many people who have a mistaken thought that Habitat gives away free homes, the release added. Qualified families and individuals who meet the program’s requirements will repay the zero-interest loan to the Habitat for Humanity organization.

As demand for affordable housing increases in the Clinton County area, Habitat is challenged with rising building supply costs that must be reflected in the cost of the loan. The homeowner’s payments, combined with charitable contributions, allow the group to continue to build homes for the next selected homeowner.

Most homes cost around $125,000, even with skilled volunteers donating their time and talents to build.

For more information about the golf outing, contact co-chair Wendell Compton by texting 937-684-7324 or email [email protected] or contact Danielle Thiel at 513-520-2123 or email her at [email protected]

