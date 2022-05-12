Health Alliance of Clinton County meets: Gets health tips, plans first golf outing

The Health Alliance of Clinton County recently held their quarterly meeting at McCoy’s Banquet Center.

Members and guests were welcomed by President Patti Cook. An invocation was given Frances Sharp, after which a delicious Italian dinner with special desserts was enjoyed.

Guest speaker Paula Stewart was introduced and welcomed. Paula holds many titles including Director of Wellness at Wilmington College as well as group fitness instructor and personal trainer at Get Fit gym in Wilmington.

She stressed the importance of exercise in aging adults for both physical and mental health. Strength training and exercise improve balance and flexibility. She demonstrated an effortless way to get up from the floor.

She stated there are health plans that cover exercise classes and encouraged everyone to check their plans.

The Health Alliance of Clinton County exists for the purpose of financially assisting health care needs for those residing in or receiving medical services in Clinton County. One of the recipients is the Cancer Patients Assistance Program (CPAP) which provides limited or emergency financial assistance to patients with a cancer diagnosis. To provide these services, the Alliance relies on the support of the community with various fundraisers.

This year our First Annual Golf Outing is planned for Saturday, July 23 at the Elks Golf club; $75 per person includes golf, cart, and with food following the scramble.

Visit the Health Alliance on Facebook or the website http;//healthallianceclinton.org for more information about our events and membership.

The next quarterly meeting will be on July 26, at Spillway Lodge.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_health-alliance-logo1.jpg