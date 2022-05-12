Kids4Christ appreciates WPD

The Kids4Christ outreach project of the First Christian Church of Wilmington visited the Wilmington Police Department. The kids prepared snacks and presented notes of encouragement, then went to the municipal building to present the gifts. The kids express their thanks to Officer Holland and all his friends in the department who protect and care for our community.

The Kids4Christ outreach project of the First Christian Church of Wilmington visited the Wilmington Police Department. The kids prepared snacks and presented notes of encouragement, then went to the municipal building to present the gifts. The kids express their thanks to Officer Holland and all his friends in the department who protect and care for our community. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_kids-4.jpg The Kids4Christ outreach project of the First Christian Church of Wilmington visited the Wilmington Police Department. The kids prepared snacks and presented notes of encouragement, then went to the municipal building to present the gifts. The kids express their thanks to Officer Holland and all his friends in the department who protect and care for our community. Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_kids-2.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_kids-3.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_kids-1.jpg Submitted photos