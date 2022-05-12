Posted on by

Kids4Christ appreciates WPD


The Kids4Christ outreach project of the First Christian Church of Wilmington visited the Wilmington Police Department. The kids prepared snacks and presented notes of encouragement, then went to the municipal building to present the gifts. The kids express their thanks to Officer Holland and all his friends in the department who protect and care for our community.

Submitted photos

