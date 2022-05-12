WHS grad, avid reader turns writer with ‘Husband (Not) Wanted’ book

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington High School grad is sharing her passion for words, westerns and history.

Katie Rose Reynolds (nee Curtis), from the class of 2011, will have her first book — “Husband (Not) Wanted” — published on June 8 via Amazon.

Reynolds, currently a hairstylist in Beavercreek, told the News Journal her historical/western/romance book is the result of a passion for reading and writing she’s always had.

“I’ve always loved these kinds of stories. I’ve always been an avid reader, and I’ve always wanted to write a book,” said Reynolds, who has been writing in one form or another since high school.

The book idea came to her in December, but she was able to sit down and write it after being quarantined with COVID in January.

The story, according to a description provided by Reynolds, is of two people in the 1870s: Abigail “Big Abby” Wendell, a frontierswoman in the Dakota Territory, and Carl Brooks, a “simple, rambling man who never took to book learning.” Abigail needs to marry a man to keep her homestead, which was established by her and her late father.

“Believing a family and land of his (Brooks) own was not in the cards for him, he was in for quite the shock when Abigail’s advertisement found him in the midst of planning his next move,” the official book description states. “The promise of a real home is too good to pass up. After some mishaps and miscommunication, Abby ends up married to the wrong man! Or perhaps, he’s just the man she needs? When Carl makes his way to Abby, they find they have both met unexpected challenges on the long and dusty road to wedded bliss.”

Reynolds expressed a fondness for U.S. history which ties into her love of westerns.

“So many people headed west for a chance at a different life. My main characters definitely have that kind of independence, determination, and spirit,” she said.

Her final word to any aspiring writers: Just do it.

“If you’re determined enough, you can do it,” she said. “There’s plenty of resources out there to help.”

The book can be pre-ordered both in a physical version and an eBook version on Amazon.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

