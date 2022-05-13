TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Friday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2022. There are 232 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.

On this date:

In 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).

In 1914, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Alabama.

In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.

In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

In 1973, in tennis’ first so-called “Battle of the Sexes,” Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, California. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome in September.)

In 1985, a confrontation between Philadelphia authorities and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated federal appeals Judge Stephen G. Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun; Breyer went on to win Senate confirmation.

In 2019, Doris Day, the sunny blond film star and singer who appeared in comedic roles opposite Rock Hudson and Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, died at her California home at the age of 97.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Buck Taylor is 84. Actor Harvey Keitel is 83. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 73. Singer Stevie Wonder is 72. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 61. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 58. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 36. Actor Robert Pattinson is 36. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 34.