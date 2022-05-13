Clinton Memorial Hospital, Wilmington High School, team up for robotic ‘surgery’

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital recently welcomed 17 students from Wilmington High School to learn how to use the innovative da Vinci robotics system.

CMH began its robotic-assisted surgery program last August.The students had the opportunity to simulate surgery using the da Vinci Xi robot.

Surgeons trained on the da Vinci systems can view the surgical site using magnified 3D HD technology, allowing them to make precise adjustments to their instruments during surgical procedures. Robotic surgeries mean less blood loss, less pain, less risk of infection, minimal scarring, and reduced recovery time for patients.

“Clinton Memorial Hospital hopes our partnerships with local schools is just the beginning of a long-standing relationship to educate and empower future healthcare professionals within our community,” said Lance Beus, CEO of Clinton Memorial Hospital. “We are more than a hospital, we are a part of our community and we are excited to offer this opportunity to local students.”

Clinton Memorial Hospital is committed to investing in the facility and our equipment. The addition of the da Vinci surgical robotic system at CMH demonstrates the growing demand in Clinton County and our continued efforts to provide the latest in innovative care right here at home.

Taking an up-close look at the robotic system. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_closeup-look-Copy.jpg Taking an up-close look at the robotic system. The WHS students who participated at CMH. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_group-os-Copy.jpg The WHS students who participated at CMH. WHS students observe and learn about the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery program at Clinton Memorial Hospital. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_masked-students.jpg WHS students observe and learn about the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery program at Clinton Memorial Hospital.