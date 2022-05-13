Federal case sentencing continued due to Wilmington detective being placed on leave

CINCINNATI — Sentencing was continued for the final suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting.

On Thursday, Judge Susan J. Dlott of the U.S. District Court – Southern District of Ohio, granted the continuance for the case against Joshua Cordell Lee Williams due the chief investigator being recently placed on leave.

A motion filed by defense attorney William R. Gallagher on Wednesday cited the recent administrative leave of Wilmington Det. Scott Baker.

“It is imperative that counsel learns of the basis of the investigation,” said Gallagher in the motion.

Baker, along with WPD Officer Elliott Sylvester, was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday.

In June, Williams, 20, pled guilty to a charge of firearm use in a drug trafficking crime/violence crime. An additional charge of possession/intent to distribute drugs charge was dismissed in the plea deal.

Williams, along with Christian Terry, 25, Kevin Lane Noe Jr., 23, and Corey Ruffner, 25, were charged with being involved in the shooting death of 23-year-old Layne Hall in January 2020.

Court documents stated that Hall, Terry, Noe, and Ruffner allegedly rode in a car together to meet someone at the Brownberry Apartments parking lot; soon after the four arrived, the person they were to meet — Williams — arrived. Gunfire was heard shortly after.

Although court documents don’t allege that Terry, Noe, or Ruffner purposely killed Hall, it alleges that if they had not taken part in initiating a robbery, the death would not have occurred. Williams is suspected of directly causing Hall’s death.

The three other suspects respectively pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Clinton County Common Pleas Court and received prison sentences along with community control.

A status conference is scheduled for June 16.

