East Clinton FFA holds Ag Day at Sabina Elementary

SABINA — Students from the East Clinton FFA chapter visited Sabina Elementary and taught students about safety around fires, equipment, animals, and more.

Their goal was to make sure that kids of all ages could stay safe at home or in public around things like farm machinery and animals.

During the first half of the day, the high school students went into the school building to teach second- through fifth-graders about safety. There were several groups who taught the kids about general safety, animal safety, fire and chemical safety, and equipment safety.

The elementary schoolers also learned about where different types of food come from.

Later in the day, stations were set up so that the elementary students could see several different types of animals and learn about how to take care of them properly. They also viewed tractors, lawnmowers, and other equipment where they could ask questions as well as learning how this equipment worked.

They even learned how to milk a cow, as well as playing educational games along the way.

Our chapter got a great leadership experience during Ag Day because they got to teach other students about things that are important to staying safe and keeping others around you safe as well.

We thank the Sabina Elementary school staff, students, and administrators for allowing us to host the Ag Day at their school this year.

East Clinton High School FFA students with students at Sabina Elementary. Submitted photo