New Life Clinic visits Progress Club

Progress Club met on May 2 at the Clinton County History Center with nine members and one guest present.

Judy Sargent opened the meeting by reading another of the “Priceless Gifts to Give for Free.” Along with the gift of listening, the gift of affection, and the gift of laughter, we were encouraged to give the gift of a compliment. A simple and sincere compliment can make someone’s day.

Hostesses for the day were Mary Ellen Krisher and Becky Miller, who had arranged tables with spring bouquets and light refreshments.

Becky introduced her guest, Courtney Hoak, director of the New Life Clinic in Wilmington.

Courtney gave an interesting and informative talk about the history and purpose of the New Life Clinic and the services they provide to the community. It is a non-profit, privately funded organization that serves clients in the areas of pregnancy testing, early ultrasounds, STI testing, abortion information, options counseling, birth control information, guidance for new moms and dads, parenting classes, and the provision of essential baby and maternity items.

All services are free, caring and confidential.

At the conclusion of the program, members enjoyed time of socializing and light refreshments.

