Bob Evans evacuated for small fire outisde

WILMINGTON — Staff and customers were evacuated and Wilmington firefighters were called to the Bob Evans Restaurant on Eastside Drive at 10:14 a.m. Friday for a fire outside of the building.

Firefighter Michael Sowards told the News Journal that they discovered “a little fire smoldering in the mulch that involved a small part of the side of the building.” He said it didn’t appear that anything inside was damaged.

“We held it to the outside; we had to strip some stuff away to get to the tight spots to get it, but we got it under control” and they then were working to get some smoke out of the ceiling.

He said the WFD would be working with Bob Evans management and the Clinton County Health Department to determine when the eatery could reopen.

The WFD departed the scene at 11:36 a.m.

