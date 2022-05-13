Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, April 29.

Non-critical: Doors are missing from front of cabinets in beverage area. Cabinet that holds frappe machine, inside of cabinet is dirty with frappe liquid. Inside of cabinets at beverage center are dirty. Coffee beans are spilled on counter behind coffee machines. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Walls in beverage area are dirty. Room where soda syrup boxes are stored has holes in walls. Cappuccino maker, the front door doesn’t close properly. Water leaking from shelf in room with 3-compartment sink shelf has water dripping onto the floor. Floor is wet. Leak must be fixed immediately. Two-door reach-in freezer has ice build-up along the seals and between the doors. Doors on the island unit do not close. Front grill of True 2-door freezer (large) is not on unit properly. Microwave is not commercial grade. The pizza cutting board is stored on dry storage shelf and has food debris on it.

Follow-up: Approx. May 27.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, May 3. Follow-up.

Four previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: No employee at this facility has manager certification in food safety. Employees not wearing hair restraints. Reach-in cooler has water in bottom of unit. Walk-in freezer has ice build-up. Faucet on 3-compartment sink dripping. Floor in kitchen dirty around edges. Cracked floor tile in kitchen. Hole in wall behind soda machine.

Follow-up: Approx. June 4

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 29.

Critical: Four pans of burritos in walk-in cooler dated for use by April 29 at 1:49 p.m. Two pans of burritos in kitchen pull-out cooler dated April 29 at 1:11 p.m. Three containers of onions for quarter pounders dated April 29 at 7:43 a.m.

Non-critical: Paint peeling in back room. Wall behind spray sink is dirty. Wall/tiles under chicken/fish freezer dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. May 27.

• Family Dollar, 140 West St., New Vienna, May 6. Follow-up.

Critical: There were 3 lemonades dated January 13 and 9 iced teas dated February 25. All products must be sold or discarded by the date on the product.

Non-critical: There are several lights out in the facility and ceiling tiles that are stained/missing.

Follow-up: Approx. June 6.

• Aldi, 1801 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 29.

Non-critical: Floor tile cracked on sales floor. Person In Charge stated work order submitted; awaiting repair.

• Sabina Elementary School, 246 W. Washington St., Sabina, May 3.

Non-critical: Dish machine not working. Non-working equipment needs removed from facility for ease of cleaning and because not working.

• New Vienna Elementary School, 301 E. Church St., New Vienna.

Everything looks good! No violations at this time.

• Holmes Elementary School, 1350 Truesdell St., Wilmington, May 5.

Walk-in freezer condenser has ice-build-up on the floor.

• Laurel Oaks cafeteria, 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington, May 5.

Everything looks good! No violations at this time.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg