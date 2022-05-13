Clinton-Massie NHS students take care of CMH nurses

National Honor Society members from Clinton-Massie High School traveled to Clinton Memorial Hospital Tuesday to drop off care packages for nurses during National Nurses Week. The packages were cheerfully donated, decorated, and filled by NHS members as just one of many community service projects they were engaged in this year. “What a nice surprise, said Matt Gunderman, RN. “Our staff is so appreciative of the support and kindness from these wonderful students.”

National Honor Society members from Clinton-Massie High School traveled to Clinton Memorial Hospital Tuesday to drop off care packages for nurses during National Nurses Week. The packages were cheerfully donated, decorated, and filled by NHS members as just one of many community service projects they were engaged in this year. “What a nice surprise, said Matt Gunderman, RN. “Our staff is so appreciative of the support and kindness from these wonderful students.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_8542.jpg National Honor Society members from Clinton-Massie High School traveled to Clinton Memorial Hospital Tuesday to drop off care packages for nurses during National Nurses Week. The packages were cheerfully donated, decorated, and filled by NHS members as just one of many community service projects they were engaged in this year. “What a nice surprise, said Matt Gunderman, RN. “Our staff is so appreciative of the support and kindness from these wonderful students.” Submitted photo