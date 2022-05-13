Local Briefs: Sabina Historical Society meets; locals on OWU dean’s list

Sabina Historical Society meets

The Sabina Historical Society met Tuesday at the museum. The date for the annual cemetery walk was set for October 1 and the annual meeting and Christmas dinner will be the first Thursday of December at the COVE in Sabina.

Visits to the museum can be scheduled by contacting any board member listed on the society’s Facebook page.

3 locals earn OWU honors

Earning Ohio Wesleyan University Dean’s List honors for the 2022 spring semester were, from Wilmington, Jenna Norman, Paiton Walker, and Chloe Williams.