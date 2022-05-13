City’s North Mulberry Street to be closed to through traffic next week

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced a road closure to through traffic on North Mulberry Street between West Locust and West Birdsall beginning Monday, May 16. The road will be closed for one week, weather permitting, the city announced in a news release.

On-street parking will be prohibited in the construction zone. The block will be open to local traffic.

The road closure is necessary due to street and water line construction as part of the North Mulberry Street Improvements Project.

This North Mulberry Street Improvement Project involves replacing 4-inch water line with 6-inch water line from Locust to Xenia Avenue on Mulberry and from Xenia Avenue to A Street on New York Avenue. All lead water service lines will also be replaced.

In addition to the waterline work, the corridor will be paved, damaged sidewalk areas will be repaired, and new sidewalks will be placed to provide a continuous pedestrian access along the entire street. ADA compliant ramps will be installed at the intersections, as well as sidewalk bump-outs.

The project is funded through the Ohio Public Works Commission, the Ohio EPA Water Supply Revolving Loan Account, and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and city funds. Fillmore Construction is the contractor, and the project is being managed by the City of Wilmington.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509 or by email to [email protected]

To receive updates from the City of Wilmington by text message, text “Wilmington1” to 91896.