Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, May 9. Follow-up.

Received multiple complaints regarding “Cleanliness of facility, employee wearing pajamas while serving and exposed rear while working and making sandwiches.”

Employees that worked Sunday are not working today. Four previous violations were corrected.

Current license is not displayed at the facility.

Critical: Ice dispenser on the soda machine has pink residue inside. No employee with Person In Charge certificate. All shifts must have at least one employee with Person In Charge certificate.

Note: Using bathroom/restroom cleaner in facility. (No restroom in facility.) No instructions on cleaner except to clean restroom surfaces.

All employees must be properly dressed/with all parts of their body covered.

Non-critical: Front of cabinet under soda machine is coming apart. Ice build-up along seal of walk-in freezer. Glass doors on cooler are dirty. Handles of microwave and oven had food debris/dirt on them. Area under “hot well” had food debris. Under front hand sink, there is a brown spot on cabinet door and brown on “U trap” of drain. There is also a container of napkins stored under hand sink. Floors throughout the facility are dirty, especially around the walls. Walls in kitchen and prep room are dirty/stained.

All of these violations are ongoing/repeat violations. Please correct within 30 days (June 8, 2022) to avoid any further action.

Follow-up: June 8.

• Chubby’s Pizza & Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, May 6.

Critical: Verification employees know when to report illness is unavailable. Correct by June 1. Bottle of medicine (ibuprofen) stored on shelf above food prep activities. Person In Charge relocated. Air gap is not visible at drain pipe from soda fountain ice bin, ice making machine, and ice cream machines. Device or method must be used to maintain air gap to prevent cross contamination. Correct by June 1.

Non-critical: Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents is unavailable. Thermometer missing in cooler with ice cream toppings. Food items stored out of original packaging missing common name labels (ice cream area). Handles of spoons stored in product in containers (ice cream toppings/mix-ins). Door seal and door handle damaged on Dr. Pepper reach-in cooler. Light nonworking in Migala reach-in cooler. Inside door panel missing in Migala reach-in freezer. Food debris (pizza dough, powder) accumulation in Dr. Pepper reach-in cooler. Inside microwave surfaces have debris accumulations. Front of Electrofreeze ice cream equipment has ice cream splatter/spillage. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints. Pizza sauce/food splatter on walls next to pizza make cooler. Floor debris accumulated under ice cream area equipment. Shelf in walk-in cooler is rusty. Pepsi crate in walk-in cooler is dirty. Light (1) nonworking above fryers. Cover missing on outlet (thermostat?) across from 3-sink. Ansul pull station missing fire safety compliance tag. Firs safety equipment must be serviced/checked to ensure will function in an emergency. Current license is not posted.

Follow-up: June 1.

• Papa John’s Pizza, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 9. Follow-up.

Previous violation was corrected.

Non-critical: Front counter missing cover along broken edge. Cracked floor tile by oven/walk-in door. Hole in ceiling by pizza oven.

• Bright Acres Learning Academy, 912 Cherry St., Blanchester, May 6.

No concerns at time of visit.

