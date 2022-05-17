Local Briefs: Greene Road to be closed; WCS board, Community Action board set meetings

WCS board sets next meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23 at Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. the Thursday prior to the meeting.

If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Greene Road to be closed

Greene Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, May 23, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between SR 350 and SR 28in Clark Township. The last address accessible from the north (SR 350) is 926 Greene Road and the last address accessible from the south (SR 28) is 1115 Greene Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting

CAP board to meet

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 27 at 1399 Brown Road, Wilmington. It will be held in-person and is open to the public.