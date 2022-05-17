Pork Pride 4-H Club holds meeting

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 15 with 21 in attendance.

President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:20 p.m. Elaina Chesney led the Pledge of Allegiance and Stanley Chesney the 4-H Pledge. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report and Isaac Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Terry Hatfield talked about 4-H updates. Fundraisers, community service, t-shirts, and survivor training were discussed.

Elaina Chesney did a demonstration on her penguin night light, and Isaac Chesney did a demonstration on his survivor kit.

The next meeting would be held Sunday, May 22 at the Dailey farm withGregary Achtermann leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Donovan Dalton will do the 4-H Pledge.

The meeting adjourned at 6:48 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Hatfield family.

Elaina Chesney with her penguin night light. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Elaina.jpg Elaina Chesney with her penguin night light. Submitted photos Isaac Chesney with his survivor kit. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Isaac.jpg Isaac Chesney with his survivor kit. Submitted photos