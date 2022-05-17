VFW Auxiliary meets, elects officers

VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary in Wilmington completed its installation ceremony Monday during the regular business meeting. Its new president is Melissa Stevens. Since 1914 the Auxiliary has worked to improve the lives of veterans, service members, and their families and communities, and donate time, money and resources for scholarships and hospital programs and provide relief aid, while promoting patriotism and advocating for pro-veteran legislation. VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary meets the third Monday of each month and invites prospective members to apply. If you are interested in membership, you can get an application and eligibility requirements online or at their North Lincoln Street Post Home.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_large-group.jpg Submitted photo