CCHD: Local COVID-19 cases ticking up

WILMINGTON — Cases of COVID-19 have ticked up throughout Southwest Ohio, as has the positivity rate, even though “we know this is an underreport, with the availability of home test kits,” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

”We suspect this increase is due to an Omicron sub-variant BA.2 which is highly contagious, but does not appear to cause more severe illnesses than previous versions,” she said.

She stated that hospitalizations are increasing and that Clinton Memorial Hospital has seen an increase in positives in their Emergency Department, but not in need of admittance.

Overall, the current number of local cases is at 66 cases per 100,000 population, according to the latest (May 15) 16-county Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Situational Awareness Report.

How we compare

Clinton County has passed the 50 percent mark of the number of eligible citizens vaccinated with at least two doses.

In the report, the highest vaccination rates are Warren County and Boone County (Ky.) each at 64 percent, with Hamilton County at 63 percent, and Boone (Ky.) and Dearborn (Ind.) counties each at 62 percent.

On the other end, Adams County is lowest at 36 percent, with Highland County and Franklin County (Ind.) at 38 percent, and Brown County at 42 percent..

The State of Ohio, as of last Thursday, states that Clinton County has reported 10,410 cases (out of a population around 42,000) with 168 deaths and 270 hospitalizations.

Vaxx and boosters

The FDA just announced EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for a booster shot for children ages 5-11 for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

This authorizes the use of a single booster dose for administration to individuals ages 5 through 11 years at least five months after completion of a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“Vaccination remains a great tool to prevent severe illness,” said Walker-Bauer. “We continue to encourage those individuals at high risk of severe complications from COVID to stay up-to-date on their COVID vaccinations.

You should get tested if you have symptoms.

CCHD continues walk-in COVID vaccinations 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Community Room. Other COVID and flu vaccination times are available by appointment only.

Call the Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot. You may also use the online scheduling tool at https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445 .

