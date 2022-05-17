UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Wednesday, May 18

• Books and Brews Book Club at Wilmington Public Library book club for adults meets at TinCap Cidery 6 p.m. third Wednesday each month (May 18 this month) and discusses books from variety of genres. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit to pick up a copy of the current book.

Thursday, May 19

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Get ready to go on an adventure, do some daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find some treasure, and have a marvelous time. Space limited; sign up at WPL circulation desk, by calling 937-382-2417 or online at https://forms.gle/BKZ8kQi9v8ADYiks8 .

Friday, May 21/Saturday, May 22

• Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days at Clinton County Fairgrounds 1-8 p.m. Friday, May 20; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Over 50 vendors with home decor items, crafts, antiques, clothing/jewelry, plus food trucks, pedal tractor pull, petting zoo, car/bike show, horse show, demonstrations and more. Funds raised benefit East Clinton ag-focused students. More info at RodsProject.org .

Saturday, May 21

• Friends of Blanchester Public Library book sale begins 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and continues noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday until its final day 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in the library’s meeting room.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington, for the 13th weekly standout. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Sunday, May 22

• Classical pianist Jimmy Cheung with guest performer Angela Lan in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington. Free admission; a freewill offering will benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Tuesday, May 24

• Friends of the Library meets 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Wilmington Public Library. Support the library by joining; the Friends conduct fundraisers, assist with programs, and generally volunteer where it can to aid the library and its mission. New members welcome.

Thursday, May 26

• Free dinner for the community 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 in the Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester — the first grillin’ out of the season with burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, a choice of baked beans or green beans, chips, desserts and drinks. All are welcome at the corner of Center and Wright Streets.

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Harveysburg Historical Spring Gathering hosted by Harveysburg Community Historical Society 7-8 p.m. at Harveysburg Village Office Building, 79 W. Main St., with Quaker historian Tom Hamm, Professor of History and Quaker Scholar in residence at Earlham College, speaking about Valentine Nicholson and Abraham Brooke, radical abolitionist reformers from the Harveysburg area. More info, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call Deidre or Becky at 937-725-6653.

Friday, Jun 10

• An evening with Marc Cohn, singer-songwriter who won a Grammy for his ballad “Walking in Memphis”, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.

Tuesday, June 14

• P.E.R.I. (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) meets at 10 a.m. June 14, conference room, Clinton County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Entrance C at back of building. Ample parking, and a handicapped entrance.

Friday, June 17

• ‘Kids in America totally ’80s’ — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.

June 24-26

• ‘Blazing Brooks’, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, July 1

• DV8 rocks the beach party free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 in downtown Wilmington.

Friday, July 8

• Noah Smith ‘Boots & Hats’ free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 in downtown Wilmington.

Friday, July 15

• Bluffett Jimmy Buffett Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Murphy Theatre. Parrotheads: For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, July 22

• Rock the Block featuring Stryper and their unique brand of “heavenly metal” at the Murphy Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/35rleCs .

Saturday, July 23

• Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH .

Saturday, July 30

• Riders in the Sky with “40 years of western music and tall tales” in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, August 5

• Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

• ‘All My Rowdy Friends’ Hank Williams Jr. Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 6

• Bennie & The Jets Elton John Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 13

• Johnny Folsom 4 — Johnny Cash Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 20

• 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 27

• Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, Sept. 3

• The French Family Band country music family band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .