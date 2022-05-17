WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 9 and May 13:

• Gabrielle Drake, 34, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $350, assessed $340 court costs. Drake must not drive any vehicle until they have a valid license or valid driving privileges. Drake must also have no contact with the theft victim, and pay $120 in restitution.

• Jacob Scarberry, 34, of Martinsville, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Scarberry must have no contact with Clinton County Job and Family Services.

• Mark Golightly, 26, of Wilmington, two counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $340 court costs.

• Tyler Bayless, 33, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Probation was ordered to obtain an assessment for a residential treatment facility and confirm his bond and any supervision status with the the Common Pleas Court. A fictitious regisstration charge and turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Timothy Whitworth, 51, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Whitworth must take part in supervised probation and must seek a psychologist and follow their recommendations.

• Morgan Hale, 29, of Cincinnati, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Hale must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Driver’s license was destroyed forthwith. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective May 24. An O.V.I.-high test and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Chase Holsinger, 28, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Holsinger must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Anthony J. Smith, 31, of Lancaster, impersonating a police officer, driving under suspension, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $340 court costs. Smith must complete 24 hours of community service and two years of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Jarred Maloney, 33, having a weapon while intoxicated, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $170 court cots. Maloney must complete 32 hours of community service.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

