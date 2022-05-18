Body found in Fayette County barn lot

WASHINGTON C.H. — Authorities are investigating the death of a Circleville man whose body was found Sunday morning in a barn lot in the 200 block of Bloomingburg-New Holland Road Northeast.

Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene Sunday morning, along with the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. During the investigation, the deceased male was identified as 37-year-old Donald G. Anderson, who was found to have been a reported missing person from the City of Circleville, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The investigation revealed that a white 2009 Buick Lucerne, bearing Ohio registration GWZ-8038 and belonging to Anderson, was missing. Detectives from the Circleville Police Department responded to the Bloomingburg-New Holland Road scene and both agencies have collaboratively launched an investigation into Anderson’s death.

As the investigation continues, anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170 or the Circleville Police Department at 740-474-8888. Anonymous tips may also be made via the Fayette County OH Sheriff app or by visiting the website at www.faycoso.com