Judy Sargent receives DAR Community Service Award

When thinking of an individual who is involved with Community Service Judy Sargent immediately comes to mind. George Clinton Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is pleased to announce that this year Judy Sargent has been awarded the DAR Community Service Award for her contributions to Clinton County, her church, civic organizations and culture.

Judy has dedicated her musical talent all of her life to many facets of the community.

The Clintonaires, a woman’s vocal musical group founded by Judy over 20 years ago continues to this day. The group has continually been in demand as it tours the county and surrounding area performing for many locales including churches, clubs and retirement communities.

Judy also directs her church choir, plays the piano and organ for her church and arranges musicians for every service so there is always music for the congregation.

At her church, Judy serves as the Secretary of the Monthly Meeting, and in the Wilmington Yearly Meeting she is the President of the United Society of Friends Women International.

In the community, Judy is a member of many clubs, and during the pandemic she stepped up to become president of two of them at time when they were struggling to survive.

She is the President of the Adams Township High School Alumni Association, coordinating the annual dinner of the alumnae.

Judy is involved with the Outstanding Women of Clinton County as a committee member and presently serves as its Co-Chair. She herself was named an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County in 2013.

George Clinton Chapter DAR agrees that Judy is an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County and congratulate her as a Community Service Award recipient.

From left are George Clinton Chapter member Suzanne Madison with Community Service Award recipient Judy Sargent.