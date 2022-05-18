CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Port William male for alleged domestic violence at 1:46 a.m. on May 10. According to the report, deputies responded to a Port William residence where a 23-year-old female had apparent minor injuries. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• Deputies arrested a 56-year-old Maple Heights male for alleged criminal trespass and criminal damaging/endangering at 3:55 a.m. on May 10. According to the report, deputies responded to the area of U.S. 68 North and West Curry Road in Liberty Township in reference to a breaking and entering. The suspect was apprehended in one of the motel rooms in the area. The report indicates that $800 in cash was stolen.

• At 10:54 p.m. on May 8, a 48-year-old Wilmington/Green Township female reported their vehicle was stolen. The report lists a 1965 red Chevrolet Chevelle as the stolen vehicle. The car was valued at $15,000.

• At 5:23 a.m. on May 13, a 32-year-old New Vienna female reported her 2004 Mazda 6 as being stolen by a friend. The report lists a 29-year-old Martinsville male as the suspect.

• At 8:48 p.m. on May 7, a 61-year-old Kentucky male reported a trailer loaded with merchandise was stolen from a business on State Route 73 West in Wilmington/Chester Township. The report indicates $11,550 worth of items were taken.

• At 3:46 p.m. on May 6, deputies recovered a trailer that was previous reported stolen. The trailer was located on Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Marion Township and belonged to a 77-year-old Cincinnati male.

