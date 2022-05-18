Your place is set for afternoon tea

WILMINGTON — Join the Clinton County Historical Society 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 for another lively afternoon tea on the lawn of historic Rombach Place.

Bite-sized foods and a variety of teas will be served over the course of a two-hour period. Enjoy tea and talk with “Louise Denver” — matriarch of Rombach Place — while learning about the famous family who called the Society’s museum home. Sample a delightful selection of savory sandwiches, scrumptious scones, splendid sweets, and more.

The Society encourages you to wear your best 20th-century attire, and dress to impress. This event is for all — both men and women are welcome.

A living interpreter will portray Louise Rombach-Denver for a 15-minute program during the tea.

Active History Center members enjoy $10 off tickets with their special promo code. Member tickets are $25 and non-members are $35.

Tickets for children 14 or younger are $12.50 (with the purchase of an adult entry).

To purchase tickets, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684. Only 60 tickets are available.

Weather-dependent, the event will be hosted outside on the lawn of the History Center. Should it be raining, the event will be moved inside to the air-conditioned community room at the History Center.

Please bring your best parasols or fans and dress accordingly.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Tea-Advertisement-2022.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_ladies-at-tea.jpg Submitted photo