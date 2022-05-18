WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 9 and May 13:

• Edward Donley, 51, of Midland, obstructing official business, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Chloe Gordon, 24, of Blanchester, falsification, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Austin Kessler, 27, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, assessed $170 court costs. An O.V.I charge and a speeding violation were dismissed.

• Stephanie Maxwell, 24, of Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and two counts of obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Donna Hughes, 44, of New Vienna, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $700, assessed $340 court costs.

• Branson Rosenwirth, 21, of Wilmington, assault. Rosenwirth must complete an anger management program and must not use alcohol/drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court may dismiss. A second assault charge along with a drug instrument possession offense was dismissed.

• Donald Roberts, 60, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Collin Sleppy, 24, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Robert Grundy, 39, of Goshen, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession, driving under suspension and a speeding violation were dismissed.

• Tyler Robinson, 36, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Destiny Brown, 22, of Columbus, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Brown.

• Julie Fanning, 19, of Cincinnati, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed.

