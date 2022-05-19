Throwback Thursday: Patriotic Rally

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 18, 1968:

Nationally

‘Nixon Thinks Bobby Will Be Demo Winner’

“NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sen. Robert F. Kennedy is the favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination, says Richard M. Nixon, candidate for the Republican nomination.” He predicted Kennedy “will win by a hair” over Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey. Nixon’s chief opponents are New York Gov. Nelson A Rockefeller and California Gov. Ronald Reagan.

Locally

• “Two Clinton County athletes will head for the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments in Columbus next Saturday” — Wilmington High School golfer Chuck Fazio, medalist in the district tourney in Cincinnati, and Clinton-Massie miler Elmer Williams, who earned second place in the district meet in Dayton.

• Clinton-Massie’s baseball team led by starter Jim Burton and reliever Larry Redfern pitching a combined one-hitter and made the regional finals with a 4-2 win over Upper Scioto Valley. Roger Roberts’ single tied it up in the fifth inning before Redfern and Ron Lane singled in two more runs in the sixth. East Clinton defeated both Blanchester and Fairfield during the week, led by the hitting of McKenzie, Case and Whittington.

• “U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Paul Shupert of Sabina was killed in an auto accident Thursday near Camp Lejeune, N.C. His wife, Susan, survives. He was a veteran of the Vietnam fighting.”

• “Mrs. Willis Hall gave a delightful program on oceans and beaches” at the Conversation Club meeting at the home of Mrs. Francis Farquhar. Attendees included Mrs. Robert Drew, Miss Helen McCoy, Mrs. Clifton Warren, Mrs. Max Carr, Mrs. Robert Skimming, Mrs. Darrell French, Mrs. John Kopitke, Mrs. Svend Peterson, Mrs. Alexander MacNutt, Miss Clara Peelle, Mrs. Robert Stephens and Mrs. Larry Gara.

• Sabina Junior High students who excelled in the district music competitions included, in Vocal: Eileen Fisher, Becki Polk, Marcia Wolfe, Jeannie Bishop, Nina Reno, Teda Bowermaster, Toni Preston, Penny Gray, Cathy Anderson and Denise Goff; and, in Instrumental, Mike Appel, Becky Fenton, Connie Pennington, Donna Woodford, Sally Black, Sue Black and David Haines.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” Playing at the Wilmington Drive-In was “In the Heat of the Night” starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger.

This photo is of the “Clinton County Patriotic Rally — September 14, 1942.” Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_-15-Patriotic-Rally.jpg This photo is of the “Clinton County Patriotic Rally — September 14, 1942.” Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center