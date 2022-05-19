Worship with retiring Pastor Tom May 29

WILMINGTON — Reverend Dr. Tom Stephenson has been the minister of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) since April 2010.

On February 8, Pastor Tom announced his retirement effective June 1, 2022.

Tom and his wife, Gladys, have faithfully served not only First Christian Church in every capacity possible, but the entire community as well.

He has worked throughout the Region of Ohio; served as Chaplain at Clinton Memorial Hospital; served on several committees throughout Clinton County; and showed youth, by hands-on action, outreach missions to other states during his pastoral time with us. The list goes on and on.

Tom and Gladys have been “do-ers” of the Word, lending a helping hand wherever and whenever they saw the need.

They have two adult sons, Jesse and Sam.

Pastor Tom’s last day in the pulpit will be Sunday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

We openly invite all to attend worship service with us as he ends active ministry at First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., and begins the next phase of his life’s journey.

Pastor Tom Stephenson, shown with wife Gladys, will serve his last day in the pulpit at the May 29 worship service. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_pastor-tom-and-wife.jpg Pastor Tom Stephenson, shown with wife Gladys, will serve his last day in the pulpit at the May 29 worship service. Submitted photo