First Christian dedicates cupola

First Christian Church in Wilmington dedicated its long-awaited Cupola Model Project during morning worship on Sunday.

This model, now mounted near the corner of N. Walnut and Columbus Streets, is intended to be a community teaching project of the church’s Mission Council.

Designed after the newly restored 1908 cupola atop the church, each of the 16 windows pointing in the 8-cardinal directions has been named — N, E, S, and W are named after the 12 faithful Apostles who proclaimed the Good News of Jesus Christ; NE, SE, SW, and NW are named after the 4 Gospels that contain that Good News.

Thanks to church member and woodcrafter extraordinaire, Charlie Lakatos, who built the model, and to local artist, Andrew Conarroe of the Art House, who painstakingly painted each of the stained glass windows.

This is open to all and you are welcome to come spend a little time under the cupola.

Pastor Dr. Tom Stephenson recognizes the work of Charlie Lakatos, left, and Andrew Conarroe, right. The Cupola Model Project was dedicated at First Christian Church.