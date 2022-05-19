Local Briefs: WCS sets special meeting; library board to meet

WCS sets 2 meetings

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23 to discuss the superintendent search. No action will be taken. It will be held in the Media Center at Wilmington Middle School.

The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting concerning this topic, please notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 prior to the meeting.

Library board sets meeting

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in special session at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23 in the Kirk Room of the library to discuss matters covered under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22(G)(4).