Ohio jobless rate slightly dips in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.0% in April 2022, down from 4.1% in March 2022.

The state’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,500 over the month, from a revised 5,464,400 in March to 5,473,900 in April 2022.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April was 233,000, down from 237,000 in March. The number of unemployed has decreased by 88,000 in the past 12 months from 321,000.

The April unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.6% in April 2021.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April 2022 was 3.6%, unchanged from March 2022, and down from 6.0% in April 2021.

In April 2022, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 61.8%, up from 61.7% in March 2022 and up from 61.6% in April 2021. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 62.2%, down from 62.4% in March 2022 and up from 61.7% in April 2021.

Survey data

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,500 over the month, from a revised 5,464,400 in March to 5,473,900 in April, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 929,100, increased 7,200 over the month with gains in manufacturing (+3,900) and construction (+3,300). Mining and logging did not change over the month. The private service-providing sector, at 3,792,300, increased 1,900 as gains in other services (+2,200); leisure and hospitality (+1,300); professional and business services (+1,200); information (+400); and financial activities (+200) surpassed losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-2,600) and educational and health services (-800).

Government employment, at 752,500, increased 400 as gains in state (+300) and local (+200) government outweighed losses in federal government (-100).

From April 2021 to April 2022, nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 117,400. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 33,500.

Manufacturing added 20,000 jobs in durable goods (+11,500) and nondurable goods (+8,500). Construction added 13,400 jobs while mining and logging gained 100.

Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 83,300 as gains in leisure and hospitality (+44,300); trade, transportation, and utilities (+23,400); professional and business services (+15,200); other services (+8,000); information (+3,900); and financial activities (+1,300) outpaced losses in educational and health services (-12,800).

Government employment increased 600 as gains in local government (+3,400) exceeded losses in state (-2,600) and federal (-200) government.

Ohio and U.S. labor force participation rates, seasonally adjusted, April 2021 to April 2022. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_graphic.jpg Ohio and U.S. labor force participation rates, seasonally adjusted, April 2021 to April 2022. ODJFS