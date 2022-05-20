Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 9. Complaint.

“Received complaint May 6 and claims cook was not wearing gloves, with painted fingernails, was handling onions, lettuce and tomato. Additionally, wiping hands on apron.” Investigated complaint May 9. At time of visit, cooks were wearing gloves with food handling. Discussed concerns with GM. GM stated will review handwashing and glove usage with food handlers.

Critical: Blender pitcher rinsed in handwashing sink. Handwashing sink must be used for handwashing only. Warewash machine final rinse gauge 164°F and maximum registering thermometer 142°F. Final rinse gauge must be 180°F minimum, and maximum registering thermometer must be 160°F minimum. Person In Charge set up 3-compartment sink to use until maintenance can repair.

Non-critical: Thermometer missing in reach-in cooler (under butter station). Corrected. Food handlers (drive-through staff) not wearing hair restraints. 130°F and 129°F water temperature of scoop well; water must be maintained 135°F or above. Corrected. Top inner surface of microwave has food debris/splatter accumulations. Food debris accumulated in Crescor hot holding equipment. Ice accumulated on back wall and floor in walk-in freezer. Debris accumulated on floor in walk-in freezer. Black residues accumulated on floor/drain under soda fountain machine at drive-through.

Follow-up: May 23.

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 1075 East Side Drive, Wilmington, May 9. Fire.

Facility had fire in deep fryer. Fire extinguisher used to put out fire. Fryer unit replaced, area cleaned, and all fire extinguishers serviced. New service tags on both fire extinguishers. Ansul system serviced April 22.

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 1075 East Side Drive, Wilmington, May 9. Fire.

Fire damage repaired outside. Air purifiers running in kitchen, must face back door to avoid air blowing in prep area. Ready to open.

Follow-up: Monday or Tuesday.

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, May 12. Follow-up.

A previous violation has been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: The slices of cheesecake in refrigerated cooler for grab & go are not labeled with ingredients.

Non-critical: Employees not wearing hair restraints.

Follow-up: Approx. June 12.

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 9. Complaint.

“Received a complaint regarding hair in breakfast.” Did walk-through of kitchen. All employees wearing hair restraints. Employees with longer hair had hair restrained at visor. No issues at this time.

• Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 SR 73, New Vienna, May 12.

Non-critical: In the kitchen by walk-in freezer there were some areas where ceiling is pulling away from walls. Floor by ice machine had some peeling paint.

