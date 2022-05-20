City on Rombach manholes: It’ll all even out

WILMINGTON —The News Journal has confirmed with the City of Wilmington that drivers will not be jostled by/will not have to avoid manhole covers every few feet when the project is complete.

“Rombach Avenue currently only has an intermediate course of asphalt on it,” stated Safety/Service Coordinator Andrea Tacaronte. “The manholes, however, are more at the level they should be once the final layer is placed. This is why they are not level with the pavement; they “stick up.” The road looks paved, but it is not finished.

“When the final surface coat is placed, the pavement should be level with the manhole covers.

She added, “They have started placing the final layer of asphalt on the corridor, so it should not be too much longer now.”

