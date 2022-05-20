Local Briefs: Billups interns at COBA/Select Sires

OSU student in internship

Rachael Billups from Wilmington was chosen as one of four summer interns at COBA/Select Sires Inc., a bovine (cow) genetics company in the Columbus area.

Billups, an incoming senior at The Ohio State University, is majoring in agricultural communication with a minor in agribusiness. She is the communications and marketing intern.

Her time in FFA, specifically participating in dairy judging contests, directed her path to COBA/Select Sires, states a press release. Billups will work on organizing and distributing the route mailings each week for the district sales managers.

Her other tasks will include newsletter writing, designing ads, posters, route stuffers, social media graphics and other marketing-related activities.