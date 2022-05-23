Memorial Day weekend events slated: Wilmington, Sabina, Clarksville

Editor’s Note: Information on Memorial Day weekend parades and public services should be emailed to [email protected] . Below is what the News Journal has received so far. Thank you.

Wilmington

Volunteers will be placing American flags on the graves of veterans at Sugar Grove Cemetery at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 29. A free breakfast is being cooked by SAL Squadron 49 at Veterans Post 49 for those who help place the flags; a breakfast ticket will be issued at the cemetery.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, the annual parade through downtown Wilmington to the cemetery begins at 10 a.m., with the services following at the cemetery.

Veterans Post 49 will host a carry-in luncheon after the services.

Sabina

SABINA — Sabina’s Memorial Day Parade will begin 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.

The parade will form at the Sabina Elementary School campus in the village at 9:30 a.m. Monday. There will be a float available for veterans wanting to participate in the parade.

In addition, groups, organizations, special vehicles, equipment, animals and other parade-like units wishing to take part are free to join the parade to remember and honor past and present military.

The parade route will go from the school grounds and then onto West Washington Street (U.S. 22 / S.R. 3), North Howard Street, West Elm Street and North College Street. A ceremony will follow at the Sabina Cemetery at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE — The Boy Scouts from Troop 155 in Clarksville are planning the Memorial Day services for the village.

Troop 155 has been doing this for years; they plan the event with the help of community groups like the United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge there in town. The boys from Troop 155 have been reaching out to other groups and to the people in the community to encourage all to come together for this event .

The Memorial Day service will be on Monday, May 30 starting at 10 a.m. until about 11 a.m. at the cemetery on First St. in the heart of Clarksville.

Afterwards, there will be light refreshments and fellowship at the United Methodist Church on the corner.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_mem-day-clip-art-3.jpg