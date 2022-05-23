Sabina man indicted on felonious assault charge

WILMINGTON — A grand jury indicted a Sabina man on a charge of felonious assault for allegedly trying to strike a person with a hammer.

Jesse A. Knisley, 41 of Sabina, faces the charge of felonious assault — which is a second-degree felony offense or for short an F2 — as well as a charge of domestic violence, which is a first-degree misdemeanor or an M1.

According to a law enforcement officer’s affidavit, a 911 call was received March 30 that involved screaming and commotion in the background. Upon arrival, the alleged victim said Knisley was angry, out of control, and attempted to strike her with a hammer.

Eyewitnesses report Knisley did attempt to strike the alleged victim, and threatened to kill her, states the affidavit.

The alleged victim said she grabbed a belt to protect herself, the affidavit adds.

In Knisley’s initial appearance in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or court-approved surety.

During the same grand jury session, Jeffrey S. Miracle, 49, whose address is listed as the Clinton County Jail, has been indicted on two counts of alleged harassment by an inmate (F5s), a charge of disorderly conduct (M4), and on a charge of criminal trespass (M4).

According to the harassment charge in Count 1, Miracle on March 27 “did with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm a law enforcement officer to come into contact with feces” by defecating in a police cruiser.

Count 2 states the defendant on March 27 allegedly “did with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm a law enforcement officer to come into contact with feces” by defecating in a chair while detained at the Wilmington Police Department.

Count 3 alleges Miracle on March 27 “did recklessly cause inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by making unreasonable noise or an offensively coarse utterance, gesture, or display, or communicating unwarranted and grossly abusive language to any person.”

The fourth count, the charge of criminal trespassing, also allegedly occurred March 27.

At his initial court appearance in common pleas court, he pleaded not guilty.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Charles W. Shoemaker, 26 of Midland, is indicted on a charge of vandalism (F5), and on a charge of resisting arrest (M2).

• Jason L. Bond, 20 of Greenfield, is indicted on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), and on a charge of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia (M4).

• Chloe J. Sheffield, 21 of Cincinnati, is indicted on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), and on a charge of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia (M4).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-2.jpg