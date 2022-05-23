Fishing stories from Continental Manor

Continental Manor Nursing Home in Blanchester took four of their residents boating and fishing on Cowan Lake Saturday as part of the Fishing Has No Boundaries Cincinnati Chapter. The chapter was formed in 1996 and has been enriching lives by providing recreational fishing opportunities for all anglers, regardless of age, disability, race or gender. Over 400 participants, caregivers, volunteers, guests, and boat providers make this event memorable for everyone.

Activity Director Lisa Beach said she arrived at Continental Manor at 6:30 a.m. to find all four participants already up, dressed and ready to go. Beach said they all had an amazing time.

Upon arrival they were greeted by volunteers offering breakfast. Once breakfast was over, the group proceeded to load on to one of the pontoon boats. Captain Charlie Campbell took them across the lake to a hot fishing spot. Beach said before they could get everyone’s lines into the water, two had already caught fish.

Once back to land, volunteers came around and passed out lunch to everyone. As everyone left they were provided with fishing medals and goodie bags.

It was certainly a day they will all remember, and are already looking forward to for next year.

The four fishing participants from Continental Manor. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_all-four.jpg The four fishing participants from Continental Manor. Submitted photos Helen Waits, age 95, is pictured with the bass she caught, along with Glenna Reed and Janene Goodman with their big catch of the day. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_1703.jpg Helen Waits, age 95, is pictured with the bass she caught, along with Glenna Reed and Janene Goodman with their big catch of the day. Submitted photos Helen Waits, age 95, is pictured with the bass she caught, along with Glenna Reed and Janene Goodman with their big catch of the day. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_1712.jpg Helen Waits, age 95, is pictured with the bass she caught, along with Glenna Reed and Janene Goodman with their big catch of the day. Submitted photos Helen Waits, age 95, is pictured with the bass she caught, along with Glenna Reed and Janene Goodman with their big catch of the day. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_IMG_1718.jpg Helen Waits, age 95, is pictured with the bass she caught, along with Glenna Reed and Janene Goodman with their big catch of the day. Submitted photos