Local Briefs: Wilmington Christian Academy looks to expand; CM student ranks nationally in Advanced Accounting

Christian Academy looks to expand

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Planning Commission will hold a special meeting 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the community room at city hall.

The commission will consider a site plan review for the expansion of the Wilmington Christian Academy via 12,600 square feet of industrialized units. The total expansion footprint is 18,000 square feet (with concrete pad).

A second item of business on the agenda pertains to a request to re-plat five parcels at the Wilmington Christian Academy location on Davids Drive.

CM students honored

Clinton-Massie High School student Ethan Johnson was recognized this month at the national awards ceremony held by the Business Professionals of America (BPA) in Dallas, Texas for finishing 10th in the nation in the Advanced Accounting competition.

Jenna Hanlon also represented CMHS at the Dallas event by qualifying for the national competition. She participated in the Personal Finance category.

Duane Earley is the Clinton-Massie High School business teacher.