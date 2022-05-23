ATSG: GA Telesis Aeroengine Hospital, 50 jobs coming to air park

WILMINGTON — GA Telesis, LLC, a global aviation services integrator, and Air Transport Services Group, Inc., announced they have reached an agreement with the Clinton County Port Authority (CCPA), JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Development to open a 72,000 square-foot Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH) at the Wilmington Air Park.

“The GA Telesis and ATSG joint venture’s decision to choose Ohio for its newest operation is great news for Wilmington,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a news release. “This investment attracts a world-class aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul operation business to Ohio and bolsters Wilmington Air Park’s attractiveness for future growth.”

The SPAH is projected to open in September 2022 and will be capable of inducting more than 200 aircraft engines per year, focusing on those manufactured by General Electric and CFM International.

“We are thrilled to be taking the next step in adding a U.S.-based SPAH to our capabilities,” said Russell Shelton, president of the Engine Strategy Group at GA Telesis. “We could not have accomplished this significant milestone without the strategic ATSG partnership and the cooperation of the Clinton County Port Authority and Wilmington Air Park.”

This investment marks the first U.S. location for a GA Telesis SPAH and will provide a variety of engine services to global aviation customers from the Wilmington Air Park location. GA Telesis also operates a SPAH in Helsinki, Finland.

The new SPAH will provide economic opportunities to the region through the creation of 50 jobs, including both administration and skilled technician roles.

“Team Ohio welcomes the GA Telesis and ATSG joint venture’s first investment in Ohio, which will bring fifty high-paying jobs to Wilmington,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive officer. “GA Telesis’ investment will revitalize a hangar at the Wilmington Air Park and attract new high-wage operations to Ohio.”

On Monday, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.3 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project. JobsOhio will also provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“As a part of the joint venture with GA Telesis, we are pleased that the Ohio Department of Development, JobsOhio, Dayton Development Coalition, and the Clinton County Port Authority made locating the facility at the Wilmington Air Park a reality for the community and the region,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG.

To find information about the operation and job availability, visit www.gatelesis.com.

