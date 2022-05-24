English Club welcomes CASA speakers

President Jane Walker welcomed 16 members to English Club meeting at McCoy’s Small Party House on May 6.

Sharon Breckel, Joan Burge, Shirley Katter and Nancy Jones served as hostesses. The tables were decorated with sunflower center pieces, beautiful napkins, and chocolates at each place setting.

Sharon Breckel gave the blessing, asking for prayers for peace for the Ukrainian people.

Our speakers were from the state and county CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Kalei Edenfield, Ohio CASA Data Director and Troubleshooter for local programs, and Tarah Mongold, Executive Director of Clinton County CASA.

They spoke on the history and purpose of CASA and the need for volunteers. CASA volunteers are appointed by Judge Chad Carey to advocate for the best interests of children in foster care and go through training.

Officers for the 22-23 year were approved and will be installed at the August meeting: President Nancy Williams, Vice President Carolyn Horan, Secretary Donna Barnhart, Assistant Secretary Judy Sargent, Treasurer Sharon Breckel, and Sunshine Joan Burge.

Kathy Kral will be invited to join as a new member. Frances Sharp requested members to bring children’s books up to the sixth grade age to help in providing support to the children in Jackson County, West Virginia.

The next meeting will be June 3 at McCoy’s Small Party House.

Guests Tarah Mongold, left, and Kalei Edenfield, right, with Joan Burge. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_english-club.jpg Guests Tarah Mongold, left, and Kalei Edenfield, right, with Joan Burge. Submitted photo