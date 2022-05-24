Memorial Day weekend events set throughout Clinton County

Memorial Day weekend events are planned throughout Clinton County.

Thank you to the local veterans and officials who supplied the information below.

Wilmington

Volunteers will gather to place American flags on the graves of veterans at Sugar Grove Cemetery at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 29. A free breakfast is being cooked by SAL Squadron 49 at Veterans Post 49 for those who help place the flags; a breakfast ticket will be issued at the cemetery.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m., there will be a brick dedication ceremony at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial at the corner of Main & Walnut Streets in Wilmington.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the annual parade through downtown Wilmington to Sugar Grove Cemetery begins, with the services following at the cemetery.

Veterans Post 49 will host a carry-in luncheon after the services.

Blanchester

Blanchester’s Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30, starting at the First National Bank and ending up at the cemetery on West Main Street.

Once the parade arrives at the cemetery, a ceremony will commence with a speaker.

Sabina

Sabina’s Memorial Day Parade will begin 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.

The parade will form at the Sabina Elementary School campus in the village at 9:30 a.m. Monday. There will be a float available for veterans wanting to participate in the parade.

Groups, organizations, special vehicles, equipment, animals and other parade-like units wishing to take part are free to join the parade to remember and honor past and present military.

The parade route will go from the school grounds and then onto West Washington Street (U.S. 22 / S.R. 3), North Howard Street, West Elm Street and North College Street. A ceremony will follow at the Sabina Cemetery at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Lees Creek/Wayne Twp.

The 99th Lees Creek Memorial Day Service will be held Monday, May 30. It will form at 1:15 p.m. at the Wayne Township Garage and Church and the march to the cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the sheriff, fire trucks and the East Clinton Band leading the way.

For the service, Kevin Bean will welcome all and the invocation will be delivered by Christopher Powers. Posting of the flag will be by the Henry Case Camp, #93 Sons of the Union of Veterans of the Civil War, Company C, 20th Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Washington CH, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, Star Spangled Banner and The Gettysburg Address.

Guest speaker will be Jonathan McKay — who will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and speak about Civil War veteran Thomas Edwards — followed by decorating the grave of the unknown soldier. Kevin Bean will give the roll call followed by the gun salute, Taps and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Clarksville

The Boy Scouts from Troop 155 in Clarksville are planning the Memorial Day services for the village.

Troop 155 has been doing this for years; they plan the event with the help of community groups like the United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge there in town. The boys from Troop 155 have been reaching out to other groups and to the people in the community to encourage all to come together for this event .

The Memorial Day service will be on Monday, May 30 starting at 10 a.m. until about 11 a.m. at the cemetery on First St. in the heart of Clarksville.

Afterwards, there will be light refreshments and fellowship at the United Methodist Church on the corner.

Liberty Twp./Port William

The annual Memorial Day ceremony here will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 29 at the Port William Cemetery (Maple Grove).

The Wilmington American Legion Honor Guard will be part of the ceremonial observance. U.S. Army veteran and Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl will be the guest speaker.

If it rains during the scheduled time, the event will probably be moved to the church in Port William.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_mem-day-clip-art-5.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_wilmington-color-guard.jpg News Journal file photo