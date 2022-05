Polk Road to be closed

Polk Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Tuesday, May 31, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is locatedbetween Burnett Road and Polk Ave. (inside the Village of Sabina) in RichlandTownship.

The last address accessible from the north (Burnett Road) is 599 Polk Road, and the last address accessible from the south(Polk Ave.) is 380 Hulse St.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.