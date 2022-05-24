CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Lynchburg male for allegedly discharging a firearm in a prohibited area at 8:15 p.m. on May 19. The report indicates a residence was discharging a firearm over a roadway on Townsend Road in Clarksville. Deputies seized a shotgun and ammunition at the scene.

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Lynchburg male for alleged domestic violence at 3:25 a.m. on May 22. According to the report, the incident took place at a Turner Road residence in Lynchburg where the male victim suffered apparent minor injuries. Alcohol was believed to be involved.

• At 7:56 p.m. on May 13, a Clinton County resident advised her estranged husband — a 48-year-old Leesburg male — has been menacing her.

• At 12:03 p.m. on May 16, an 18-year-old Hamersville female called to report she was “kicked out of a moving vehicle” around Dudley and Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. The report indicated the victim had apparent minor injuries. A 28-year-old Blanchester male was listed as a suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 5:38 p.m. on May 20, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a minor violation but would discover suspected narcotics. According to the report, deputies discovered less than one hundred grams of marijuana, a Milwaukee knife, and a clear pill capsule containing residue.

• At 6:11 p.m. on May 22, a 60-year-old Blanchester female reported her dog and a tote of dog food was stolen from a residence on Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. The dog is a “blue pitbull” according to the report. A 27-year-old Goshen female and a 29-year-old Lynchburg male were listed as the suspects.

• At 12:09 p.m. on May 20, a 53-year-old Reesville/Richland Township female reported her workbag was stolen from her residence on State Route 72 North.

• At 8:29 a.m. on May 23, a business from Wilmington reported over $2,000 worth of items (mostly tools) were stolen from a work truck at the 1400 block of Rombach Avenue.

• At 7:38 p.m. on May 19, an Adams Township couple reported their credit cards had been compromised.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

