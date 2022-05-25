Posted on by

Kiwanis learns about CASA program


Kiwanian Ron Johnson with Clinton County CASA’s Tarah Mongold.

Clinton County CASA Director Tarah Mongold joined the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington for lunch on May 19 to share what CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — does for kids in Clinton County.

CASA volunteers are trained to listen to and advocate for the best interest of the children who are in the court systems as a result of abuse, neglect and/or dependency.

CASA volunteers spend about eight hours per month on their assigned cases. She further explained that no special experience is required to be a CASA volunteer. All you need is a desire to help, a willingness to learn and an ability to remain objective and committed to a child.

More CASA volunteers are needed to serve the youth in our community. Contact the CASA office at 937-383-1137 for more information.

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Wilmington, visit https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisWilmington .

