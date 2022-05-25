Kiwanis learns about CASA program

Clinton County CASA Director Tarah Mongold joined the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington for lunch on May 19 to share what CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates — does for kids in Clinton County.
CASA volunteers are trained to listen to and advocate for the best interest of the children who are in the court systems as a result of abuse, neglect and/or dependency.
CASA volunteers spend about eight hours per month on their assigned cases. She further explained that no special experience is required to be a CASA volunteer. All you need is a desire to help, a willingness to learn and an ability to remain objective and committed to a child.
More CASA volunteers are needed to serve the youth in our community. Contact the CASA office at 937-383-1137 for more information.
For more information on Kiwanis Club of Wilmington, visit https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisWilmington .