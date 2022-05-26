Throwback Thursday: At the street fair

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 25, 1959:

Nationally

‘Heavy Vote Expected in Little Rock School Poll’

“LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The controversy over school integration in Little Rock reaches another critical point today with a school board recall election.

“At stake were all six seats on the board — now evenly divided between segregationists and moderates. The election was looked on as a test of strength between adherents of Gov. Orval E. Faubus and citizens protesting the firing of 44 teachers and administrators by the three segregationist board members.”

World Leaders Pay Tribute to Dulles

“WASHINGTON (AP) — “Brave in living, brave in dying. Champion of freedom. Foe of tyranny. Truly great.” Those are President Eisenhower’s words of tribute to John Foster Dulles, his secretary of state for six years.

Locally

• On the Blanchester Garden Club annual tour of gardens and homes were Mrs. A.W. Miller, Mrs. J.C. Sydenstricker, Mrs. Fenton Soale, Mrs. Charles Myers, Mrs. Clifford Romohr and Mark, Mrs. John Homan, Mrs. A.J. Wessner, Mrs. Eugene Christen, Mrs. Turner Tedrick, Mrs. Harry Hall, Mrs. Frank Brown, Mrs. John McKinney, Mrs. J.C. Edgington, Mrs. J.P. Baldridge, and Mrs. Robert Cronebaugh and Kit.

• P.E. Snyder & Sons in Blanchester advertised a sale on new G.E. items: 17-inch TV (“weighs less than 40 pounds”), $189; Spacemaker electric range, $199; washer, $199; dryer, $159;

• Swindler & Sons Florists in Wilmington advertised sweet potato plants for $1.35 per hundred.

• Officers elected by the Blanchester Women’s Bowling League were Mrs. Don Regan, Mrs. Hobart Richey, Mrs. William Dettwiller, Mrs. Robert Brown and Mrs. Robert Saling.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Susan Hayward in “I Want to Live”. At the Wilmington Drive-in were James Stewart and Kim Novak in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo.”

