Blanchester NHS raises funds for local organizations

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School National Honor Society members have been busy raising money to help others in the community. Earlier this year, society members held a Tape-the-Teacher contest.

The result was Jon Mulvihill, a BHS teacher, being taped to the wall during lunch. The event raised $133.

In addition to Tape-the-Teacher, BHS held a cornhole tournament to benefit local organizations. Twenty-five teams played for $100 in gift cards that were donated by BDK, Domino’s, Chubby’s, and Skyline. The cornhole tournament winners were Seth Akers and Wesley Moore.

The benefit raised $496. The cornhole tournament was completely student planned and led, with Bryan Bandow, NHS President, in charge of securing donations and cornhole boards and volunteers to help.

The total proceeds of $630 are being split evenly between Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary and The Exchange.

NHS members spend a great deal of time volunteering each year as they are each required to complete 37 hours of community service prior to graduation. These events were held in addition to the total of 850 hours performed by members collectively this year.

The NHS expresses deep gratitude for the generous donations that allowed them to hold the event and raise money to help others.

Seth Akers and Wesley Moore won the cornhole tournament. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Cornhole-winners-.jpg Seth Akers and Wesley Moore won the cornhole tournament. Submitted photos A sticky situation for BHS teacher Jon Mulvihill. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_tape-the-teacher.jpg A sticky situation for BHS teacher Jon Mulvihill. Submitted photos