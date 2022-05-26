Africa trip, fundraising at Conversation Club

Conversation Club recently met at the Ohio Living Cape May campus.

President Judy Sargent thanked Diane Murphy, Sigrid and Jeanette Gerritz for serving as hostesses.

Suzanne Madison introduced our guest and new member, Mary Todd Hardeman. Roll call was answered by 15 members and one guest sharing their upcoming Memorial Day plans.

Minutes were read by Secretary Sharon Breckel. Treasurer Diane Murphy gave her report.

Terri Thobaben presented a program titled Africa 2019. Terri and her husband Bob traveled to Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and the Okavongo Delta for a month.

Through her beautiful slide presentation, members enjoyed the gorgeous photographs detailing their travels and adventures. Many African items were on display that were brought back from the trip.

Spring Luncheon plans were finalized. The event will be held at the Elks #797 at noon June 14. Reservations can be made through Diane Murphy.

Christine Snyder reported an update on the Ukraine fundraising efforts. Ten-thousand dollars had been wired previously to help with the purchase of fuel, spare tires, etc. for the trucks that are driven by volunteers to distribute the necessary humanitarian supplies. An additional $5,000 is scheduled to be wired shortly.

President Judy Sargent closed the meeting with a humorous story.

